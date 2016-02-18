10 places where Floridians are catching Zika

Central Florida is now up to two Zika cases.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed Brevard County's first Zika case. The virus was caught while traveling to Haiti.

For Central Florida, that means there are two local cases: Osceola County has one confirmed cases of Zika, acquired while traveling to Puerto Rico.

Zika is a mild virus, with most people never showing symptoms. But scientists in Latin America fear the virus may be causing an increase in microcephaly, a severe birth defect.

So far, all of Florida's 22 Zika cases were caught while traveling abroad. Here's a list from the Florida Department of Health on where Floridians are contracting Zika:





Venezuela

Nicaragua

Colombia

Haiti

Brazil

Guatemala

Honduras

El Salvador

Costa Rica

Puerto Rico

The news means Brevard will now be added to the list of counties with a declared state of health emergency. Brevard officials vowed to increase mosquito control efforts.