Thirteen Bethune-Cookman Students Injured, Killed in Shootings in Past Year

Officials and students at Bethune-Cookman University will hold a memorial this morning to remember classmate Don’Kevious Johnson. The 23-year-old sophomore was fatally shot at an off-campus party over the weekend. The incident left two other students injured. Thirteen Bethune-Cookman students have been killed or injured as a result of on- or off-campus shootings since last February.

Johnson is the third Bethune-Cookman student in the past year after a shooting.

“There’s not really much that we can say about what happens off campus, but we really do care about our students and their safety is our number one concern," says university spokesman Derrick Matthews.

He says the campus is in mourning.

University police are working with the Daytona Beach police department to find a suspect.

The only on-campus shooting in the past year took place outside the school’s music building. Three students were left injured.