Record Rain Prompts Emergency Action On Florida Everglades' Excess Water

By Amy Green
Published February 17, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
Water managers are moving more excess water south toward the Everglades.

The emergency action is aimed at protecting coastal estuaries and wildlife threatened by the region's wettest winter since record-keeping began in 1932.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott had asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ease regulatory restrictions, allowing the water to move south.

The problem is that Lake Okeechobee is at its highest level in a decade. The excess water pressures the ailing dike surrounding the state's largest lake.

Sending the water east and west pollutes coastal estuaries. Holding it in reservoirs south of the lake robs wildlife of vital habitat.

The South Florida Water Management District says it is releasing the water into Everglades National Park to prevent flooding and "dire conditions" for wildlife.

The Florida Everglades once spanned nearly all of south Florida. A complex system of canals, pumps and dams makes the region as we know it today possible.

Central Florida NewsRick ScottevergladesEnvironmentlake okeechobee
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
