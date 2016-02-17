Lynx Seeks Input On Service For Disabled & Elderly Bus Riders

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority wants to know whether it’s meeting the needs of seniors and disabled riders.

A series of public workshops kicks off this afternoon at Lynx Central Station in downtown Orlando.

Officials will ask seniors and people with disabilities whether the bus service is meeting their needs.

Lynx spokesperson Matt Friedman said it will help figure out how demand has changed in the last five years.

“Five years is a long time, and the community changes, and we just want to make sure that we’re keeping up with the demands of the community and riders,” said Friedman.

“There’s a lot of seniors moving into urban cores, so all the developments that you have going on in downtown Orlando, you need to be able to augment that development with transportation because people are moving to these cores and they need to get around," he said.

Friedman said Lymmo - a free downtown bus service- is a good alternative for residents who don’t want to drive.

In addition to fixed bus routes, Lynx runs a door to door program for riders who can’t use the bus because of disability or other reasons.

Friedman said good service is partly a question of funding.

“There’s a real strong commitment from the Osceola County commission, especially with them instituting the gas tax down there,"he said.

"We’re going to be enhancing some services come April throughout Osceola County and that’s because that gas tax dollar is available.”

Workshops will also be held in Sanford and Kissimmee in the coming weeks.