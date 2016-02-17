Cyclists Raise Awareness For Child On Parent Violence

A group of cyclists has trekked from Orlando to Tallahassee to draw attention to child-to-parent abuse. The 265 mile ride is in memory of an Ocoee woman killed by her teenage son.

Rosemary Slaughter-Pate was murdered by her son Everett in 2013. Since then, her family’s pushed for legislation to help protect parents from violence at the hands of their children.

The Abuse of a Parent Bill, sponsored by Sen. Geraldine Thompson, and House Rep. Victor Torres, defines parent abuse, requires people who suspect parent abuse to report it, and sets out criminal penalties.

Slaughter-Pate’s niece, Tiffany Kelly, said it’s a tough problem to talk about.

“We have a very quiet sector of parents that are rooting us on," said Kelly.

"They don’t want to bring any attention to their issue, but they constantly send us messages and they call just so we know that they are watching and they are so glad someone’s taking this on," she said.

Slaughter-Pate was an avid cyclist, and Kelly says this bike ride is a good way to commemorate her.

“When she passed, she left all this cycling stuff behind," said Kelly.

"And my mother, Alice, she needed something. She could not work, she was barely eating. And one day she just started cycling. So this is in great memory of my aunt.”