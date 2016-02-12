Intersection: Primary Politics, Medical Marijuana & Fracking

The first primary in the 2016 presidential election is over- and no one is more disappointed in the result from New Hampshire than South Florida Senator Marco Rubio. “This is on me,” he told supporters, before vowing to come back stronger in South Carolina.

Neither Rubio nor his closest rival Jeb Bush finished in the top three in New Hampshire, but neither is dropping out. And what of the Democratic race? Can Bernie keep the momentum up as the primary battle rolls southwards?

The Morgan and Morgan law firm sues Monster, the energy drink company. They want the FDA to require warning labels on the cans. But Monster says the law firm is trying to make a cottage industry out of taking on energy drinks.

Medical marijuana has its detractors,but one thing seems certain: it could be worth billions, and Florida could get a piece of it. What is broader legalization of medical marijuana worth to the Sunshine state?

And, Seminole County bans fracking. But is this just a symbolic stand from the county?

It's the friday news round table with Orlando Political Observer editor Frank Torres, former Orlando Sentinel editor Mike Lafferty and Orlando Latino blog editor Maria Padilla.