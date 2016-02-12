Environmentalists Protest Timbering, Other Money-Making Ventures At Florida Parks

Environmentalists are planning protests statewide Saturday to draw attention to a proposal that would allow cattle grazing, hunting and timbering at state parks.

They will gather at state parks including Wekiwa Springs State Park and Blue Spring State Park here in central Florida.

They say the proposal to make state parks self-sustaining would damage the pristine lands and make them less attractive for tourists.

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jon Steverson has been pushing the proposal since last year. He says the idea is not new and would generate money for state parks.

He says some of these activities already take place at state parks.

Florida is home to 171 state parks and trails, spanning nearly 800,000 acres.