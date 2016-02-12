© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environmentalists Protest Timbering, Other Money-Making Ventures At Florida Parks

By Amy Green
Published February 12, 2016 at 10:25 AM EST
Wekiwa Springs State Park. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Environmentalists are planning protests statewide Saturday to draw attention to a proposal that would allow cattle grazing, hunting and timbering at state parks.

They will gather at state parks including Wekiwa Springs State Park and Blue Spring State Park here in central Florida.

They say the proposal to make state parks self-sustaining would damage the pristine lands and make them less attractive for tourists.

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jon Steverson has been pushing the proposal since last year. He says the idea is not new and would generate money for state parks.

He says some of these activities already take place at state parks.

Florida is home to 171 state parks and trails, spanning nearly 800,000 acres.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
