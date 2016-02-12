© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Cocoa Sends Water To Flint, Michigan

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 12, 2016 at 11:25 AM EST
Image: City of Cocoa website
Image: City of Cocoa website

Bottled water donated by the city of Cocoa is heading to Flint, Michigan, to help that city with its water crisis.

Flint’s tap water is undrinkable and it likely won’t be safe to drink for some time, after lead and other toxins leached in from corroded pipes.

Cocoa Mayor Henry Parrish said his city has a world class water system. So the decision was made to ship Flint ten full pallets - more than 17,000 bottles of water.

“When we saw this tragedy, crisis happen in Flint, we couldn’t believe it," said Parrish. "Because we know more than anybody you can’t live without good water. We looked at what we had in reserve - we had plenty in reserve. So we decided to ship some to Flint.”

The water drive was organized by Elastec, a company that manufactures pollution control equipment and has a factory in Cocoa.

The truck load of water left for Flint Friday afternoon.

Matthew Peddie
