As Florida Zika cases rise to 18, CDC Briefs Florida Doctors

As the number of Florida Zika cases rose to 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention briefed Florida health care providers on the Zika virus.

Florida is now up to 18 confirmed cases of Zika: All contracted outside the country, and none pregnant women. One case has been confirmed in Osceola County in Central Florida.

Volusia County Dr. Pamela Carbiener listened to the call for health care providers.

“They just are trying to be proactive I think, and get on the front side of this in a way I don’t think they feel like we necessarily got on the front side of the Ebola thing in year’s past," Carbiener said.

Carbiener said one of her patient’s husband came back from a trip with the virus.

“As physicians, our data is absolutely being flooded," Carbiener said. "Between the CDC and health organizations and local departments of health, everyone is looking for us to make sure we’re aware of this and to ask the correct questions.”

The Zika virus has been linked to microcephaly, a condition where a baby’s brain and head don’t fully develop in-utero. Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a health emergency in the seven counties where Zika cases have been found, in part because Zika is spread by mosquitoes native to Florida.