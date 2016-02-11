Florida Private Investigators Fight Ban On Secret Tracking Devices

Private investigators are coming out of the shadows…at least long enough to fight Florida’s new ban on the secret use of electronic tracking devices by private citizens.

Orlando private investigator Chris Rumbaugh is with Associated Investigative Services. He said the law, passed last session, makes it harder and more expensive to conduct private child abuse and neglect investigations.

“Maybe you make an enhancement for a criminal person like a stalker, who gets an enhanced penalty for using one," said Rumbaugh of a tracking device, "not penalizing a professional industry that uses it for a lot of good for the state of Florida."

The law took effect October 1st.

Industry leaders are pushing a bill next session that exempts private investigators from the ban, but the original sponsor of the legislation is strongly opposed.