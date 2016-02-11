© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida House And Senate Consider Separate Budget Plans

By WMFE Staff
Published February 11, 2016 at 6:03 AM EST
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

Florida’s 2016 legislative session has reached its midway point, and the House and Senate have sent their differing budget proposals to their respective chamber floors.

Lawmakers are now taking a look at those spending plans and asking questions.

The House and Senate budget plans are separated by about one billion dollars.

Once the bills are approved by their chambers, a smaller group of lawmakers will start working to reach deals on a final proposal to send to Governor Rick Scott.

