© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Governor Wants Excess Water Sent South Toward Everglades

By Amy Green
Published February 11, 2016 at 10:55 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to push more excess water south toward the Everglades.

The action is aimed at alleviating pressure on coastal estuaries and the Everglades' wildlife after the winter's record rainfall.

It’s been a rainy winter, and excess water at Lake Okeechobee had been pushed east and west into delicate estuaries. When that was done back in 2013 it caused toxic algae blooms.

But if the Corps follows the governor’s request for Lake Okeechobee and other places the water will flow south toward the Everglades.

Tom Van Lent, a hydrologist for the Everglades Foundation, says that’s a better plan.

"The major obstacle we face is that this is how the water management system in Florida was designed to work. So everything is operating as it should from an engineering perspective. It's just creating a lot of problems for people and the environment."

Currently water levels at Lake Okeechobee are at a 10-year high.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsRick ScottevergladesEnvironmentlake okeechobee
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details