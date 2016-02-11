Florida Governor Wants Excess Water Sent South Toward Everglades

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to push more excess water south toward the Everglades.

The action is aimed at alleviating pressure on coastal estuaries and the Everglades' wildlife after the winter's record rainfall.

It’s been a rainy winter, and excess water at Lake Okeechobee had been pushed east and west into delicate estuaries. When that was done back in 2013 it caused toxic algae blooms.

But if the Corps follows the governor’s request for Lake Okeechobee and other places the water will flow south toward the Everglades.

Tom Van Lent, a hydrologist for the Everglades Foundation, says that’s a better plan.

"The major obstacle we face is that this is how the water management system in Florida was designed to work. So everything is operating as it should from an engineering perspective. It's just creating a lot of problems for people and the environment."

Currently water levels at Lake Okeechobee are at a 10-year high.