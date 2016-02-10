© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Shelters Add Beds During Cold Front

By Renata Sago
Published February 10, 2016 at 11:02 AM EST
Staff and residents sort items donated by the community to keep the area's homeless warm. Photo: Central Florida Coalition for the Homeless.
Central Florida’s homeless shelters are preparing extra beds for tonight as a cold front passes through the area. The front is expected to bring lows below 40 degrees.

Muffet Robinson, spokeswoman for the Central Florida Coalition for the Homeless, said the organization houses around 600 guests on most days. However, tonight, the staff is expecting more guests.

“Cold is…it’s an anomaly in Florida and it’s different, so if someone is out on the street, or if they’re out in a place where there’s no heat, they can come in,” Robinson said.

Many guests will be men. Staff members are also expecting women, children, and whole families. They are asking for blankets and sleeping bags from the public to accommodate guests.

The Orlando Union Rescue Mission and Salvation Army in downtown Orlando also plan to open their doors tonight.

