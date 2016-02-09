Uninsured Rate Drops In Florida For 2015

The number of Floridians lacking health insurance has dropped.

That’s according to a new government survey out Tuesday. About 18 percent of adult Floridians under 65 were uninsured in 2015, compared to 23 percent the year before. About five percent of children are uninsured.

Overall, the number of uninsured Floridians dropped from about 23 percent to about 18 percent, which is statistically significant.

Florida is one of only eight states surveyed to have a statistically significant drop in the uninsured, and the only state to do so without expanding Medicaid.