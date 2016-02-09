© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole County Bans Fracking, Joining Municipalities Statewide

By Amy Green
Published February 9, 2016 at 11:34 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Seminole County commissioners voted Tuesday to ban fracking.

The county joins dozens of other municipalities statewide opposing the practice.

The ordinance comes as the Legislature considers a bill that would prohibit other municipalities from doing the very thing Seminole County just did – ban fracking.

Seminole County Commissioner Brenda Carey said the issue should be a local one.

"It really kind of burns me up that we have to put laws on the books to keep the people in Tallahassee from doing things that aren't the best for our community," said Carey.

The commission approved the ordinance unanimously. Public testimony overwhelmingly supported it.

Fracking involves reaching underground oil and gas using water and chemicals. Supporters say it creates jobs and reduces U.S. dependence on foreign energy.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
