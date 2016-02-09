Seminole County Bans Fracking, Joining Municipalities Statewide

Seminole County commissioners voted Tuesday to ban fracking.

The county joins dozens of other municipalities statewide opposing the practice.

The ordinance comes as the Legislature considers a bill that would prohibit other municipalities from doing the very thing Seminole County just did – ban fracking.

Seminole County Commissioner Brenda Carey said the issue should be a local one.

"It really kind of burns me up that we have to put laws on the books to keep the people in Tallahassee from doing things that aren't the best for our community," said Carey.

The commission approved the ordinance unanimously. Public testimony overwhelmingly supported it.

Fracking involves reaching underground oil and gas using water and chemicals. Supporters say it creates jobs and reduces U.S. dependence on foreign energy.