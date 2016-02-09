© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: What's Up In Space?

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 9, 2016 at 4:52 AM EST
The Juno spacecraft arrives at Jupiter later this year. Photo: NASA / Youtube
NASA has big plans for space exploration - sending astronauts into deep space and eventually Mars. To do that, they’re going to need a rocket that’s bigger than anything ever seen before and a spacecraft capable of protecting astronauts for the long journey.

Meanwhile, private space companies are working to make space travel cheaper with rockets that can be landed and re-used.

And in the furthest reaches of the Solar System, unmanned space probes are making new discoveries about the planets and you can help.

90.7's Space Reporter Brendan Byrne and Emilee Speck from Orlando Sentinel's 'Go For Launch Blog' get us up to speed on what's up in space exploration.

And, Bob Richards describes himself as an ‘orphan of Apollo’. He says he was inspired by the first astronauts walking on the moon, and now he’s working to fulfill the promise of space exploration with his company Moon Express.

