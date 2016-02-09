© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Endangered Right Whales Leave Central Florida Inlet After Rare Appearance

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 9, 2016 at 11:45 AM EST
Photo by Julie Albert of the Marine Resources Council
Photo by Julie Albert of the Marine Resources Council

A pair of endangered North Atlantic right whales has left the Sebastian Inlet in central Florida. The mother and her calf exited the inlet early Tuesday afternoon.

The whales had been there since Monday, to the amazement of a growing crowd of onlookers who snapped photos.

Right whales are endangered, with only about 500 believed to remain in existence.

The pair is well known to whale watchers. Julie Albert of the non-profit Marine Resources Council says the mom’s name is Clipper.

“There’s only about 525 North Atlantic right whales left, so to be able to see one, especially with her calf, is quite a treat,” said Albert.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the whales appear to be healthy. FWC monitored the situation to make sure boaters stayed a safe distance away.

