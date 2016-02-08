© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

To Keep Bears Out, Seminole County Requires Some To Secure Trash

By Amy Green
Published February 8, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green

Enforcement begins this week of an ordinance requiring residents of Seminole County's bear-weary neighborhoods west of the interstate to secure their trash.

The measure is the first statewide aimed at bears in neighborhoods.

The ordinance requires residents west of I-4 to secure their trash in garages, sheds or bear-resistant trash bins. It also addresses other bear attractants like pet food, fruit trees, and dirty grills.

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine told WMFE that the measure relies on voluntary compliance.

"We're not going to have what people would call bear can police," he said. "We're not going to be actively out there looking in neighborhoods for people that aren't abiding by this."

Violators could face a fine of $100.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. Wildlife authorities describe this area of Seminole County as the "epicenter of human-bear conflict."

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSeminole Countyflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbearsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details