Shark Attacks Set Record In 2015

By Amy Green
Published February 8, 2016 at 11:09 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A record 98 shark attacks occurred worldwide in 2015.

Florida led the nation with 30 attacks.

Most of the state's attacks occurred in central Florida, home to large populations of tourists and surfers who spend more time in the water, and to sharks those tourists and surfers splashing around resemble fish.

George Burgess is curator of the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida.

"We would expect to have more attacks than the previous year simply because the human population continues to rise in a rapid fashion, which means there are more and more humans entering the sea every year."

Worldwide the U.S. saw the most shark attacks, followed by Australia and South Africa.

While shark attacks are on the rise, better medical care has held deaths worldwide steady at six. The only death in the U.S. happened in Hawaii.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
