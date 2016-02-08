Florida Lawmakers Take On Big Issues This Week, From Gambling To Death Penalty

The Florida House and Senate are poised to approve budget proposals that will set the stage for negotiations on a final spending plan for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Another issue to watch during the coming week will be gambling. House and Senate committees will consider bills that include a series of major gambling issues, including a proposed agreement between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Also, a Senate panel will consider a plan to revamp the state's death penalty sentencing system. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that Florida's capital sentencing system is unconstitutional because it gives too much authority to judges, instead of juries, in sentencing people to death.

Additionally, a House panel will take up a bill that would allow people with terminal illnesses to have access to medical marijuana.