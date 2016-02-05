© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake Okeechobee Surges To Highest Level In Decade

By Amy Green
Published February 5, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the wet winter weather has raised Lake Okeechobee to its highest level in a decade.

That’s forcing the Corps to release more excess water into coastal estuaries, even though this caused problems before.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will increase the amount of water it is releasing from Lake Okeechobee to coastal estuaries.

The polluted rain water that’s filling Lake Okeechobee will be released to flow east and west through the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers to estuaries. When this was done back in 2013, algae blooms made the water in those rivers toxic.

Water managers closely watch the lake's level because the dike surrounding it is in poor condition, and a large agricultural community is directly south of it.

Environmental groups like the Everglades Foundation want the states to spend money to send the water south into the Everglades instead of draining Lake Okeechobee to the east and west.

Sen. Bill Nelson and two Florida congressmen have introduced a measure intended to expedite Everglades projects.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsevergladesEnvironmentlake okeechobee
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details