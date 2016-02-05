Intersection: Friday News Round Table

Non-profit hospitals in Central Florida enjoy tax breaks because of their non-profit status. They do good work and help the community, but should they be paying more taxes? Orlando Sentinel columnist Beth Kassab has been exploring this idea in a series of columns. She’ll join us to discuss the series and talk over the issues.

The ongoing saga of the homeless in Daytona Beach takes another turn: Daytona Beach Police Chief Mike Chitwood is investigating a self-styled homeless advocate for fraud. This comes after the homeless encampment outside a county building was dismantled after a month and a half. Does breaking down that encampment solve the problem?

A pair of gun bills are sailing through the Florida House of Representatives, but could hit the wall in the Senate. Is this the year for gun rights to expand in Florida? Are you looking forward to being able to openly carry a weapon in the Sunshine State? Or does "open carry" make you nervous?

And Zika cases are popping up around the state. Cases of the mosquito-borne virus have been found in South Florida. How long before the disease appears in Central Florida?