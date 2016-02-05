© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
GPS Satellite Update Launches To Orbit

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 5, 2016 at 8:51 AM EST
ula-launch

The last of a dozen satellites to help you navigate using your GPS made it to orbit.

The final Global Positioning Satellite hitched a ride to space thanks to United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing. ULA launched the GPS IIF-12 satellite on an Atlas V rocket.

While the GPS system is operated by the Air Force, it’s the same one civilians use on their cell phones or car navigation.

The Atlas V rocket uses Russian-made engines, and the U.S. Air Force has come under fire recently for using them – most vocally from U.S. Senator John McCain.

The rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 41 at 8:38 a.m.

