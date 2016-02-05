© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State Senator Fights To Remove Red Light Cameras

By WMFE Staff
Published February 5, 2016 at 9:01 AM EST
Photo courtesy of USF College of Public Health
Photo courtesy of USF College of Public Health

A powerful state politician is continuing his controversial fight to put an end to red light cameras in Florida.

Republican State Senate Transportation Chairman Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg wants the cameras gone, but he’s having a tough time fending off police chiefs and lobbyists for local governments. These and other camera supporters say the devices cut down on the number of drivers who run red lights.

Brandes argues the devices amount to a hidden tax and do nothing to improve safety.

His bill passed its first committee Thursday - his own - on a close 4-to-3 party line vote.

The House companion bill has one more stop before a floor vote.

