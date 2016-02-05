Brevard Third Grader Doodles For Google

A Brevard county Third Grader has the chance to have his artwork on Google’s home page. 9 year old Landen Slater’s drawing was inspired by woodworking with his grandfather.

Slater was announced the state winner of the 'Doodle 4 Google' competition. He joins 52 other state and territory winners in the national competition.

100,000 k-12 students entered the competition to re-design the Google logo with the theme “what makes me … me”.

The public can vote for their favorite doodle up until February 22nd.

The 5 finalists will travel to Google Headquarters and receive college scholarships.

The winning doodle will go on Google's home page on March 21st.