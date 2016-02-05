© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brevard Third Grader Doodles For Google

By Radio Intern
Published February 5, 2016 at 10:22 AM EST
Landen Slater's entry in the Doodle4Google competition. Image courtesy of Google.
Landen Slater's entry in the Doodle4Google competition. Image courtesy of Google.

A Brevard county Third Grader has the chance to have his artwork on Google’s home page. 9 year old Landen Slater’s drawing was inspired by woodworking with his grandfather.

Slater was announced the state winner of the 'Doodle 4 Google' competition. He joins 52 other state and territory winners in the national competition.

100,000 k-12 students entered the competition to re-design the Google logo with the theme “what makes me … me”.

The public can vote for their favorite doodle up until February 22nd.

The 5 finalists will travel to Google Headquarters and receive college scholarships.

The winning doodle will go on Google's home page on March 21st.

Tags
Central Florida News
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details