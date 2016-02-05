BREAKING: Zika Virus Case Confirmed In Osceola County

Central Florida has gotten its first confirmed case of the travel-related Zika virus.Osceola County is one of seven Florida counties with CDC-confirmed cases. The Florida Department of Health said all of Florida’s cases were acquired while traveling outside the U.S., but Florida does have the mosquitoes which can transmit the virus from person-to-person.

Florida Governor Rick Scott this week declared a health emergency in counties with the virus. Scott also asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention for more equipment to test for Zika.

See below for a breakdown of where the 14 Florida Zika cases have been confirmed.

