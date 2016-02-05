Apollo 14 Astronaut Edgar Mitchell Died Thursday

Apollo 14 astronaut and moon walker Edgar Mitchell has died.

As the Lunar Module Pilot, Mitchell was the sixth man to walk on the moon. He’s one of only a dozen men to have walked on the lunar surface. The Apollo 14 mission launched from Kennedy Space Center in 1971.

Mitchell was born in Texas, but grew up in New Mexico, near Roswell. Mitchell was a Navy test Pilot and joined NASA as an astronaut in 1966.

After Apollo, Mitchell became outspoken on research in consciousness and the paranormal and founded the Institute of Noetic Sciences.

Mitchell died Thursday night – one day short of the 45th anniversary of his moonwalk.

Astronaut Edgar Mitchell was 85 years old.