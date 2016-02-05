© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Apollo 14 Astronaut Edgar Mitchell Died Thursday

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 5, 2016 at 11:10 AM EST
edgar-mitchell

Apollo 14 astronaut and moon walker Edgar Mitchell has died.

As the Lunar Module Pilot, Mitchell was the sixth man to walk on the moon. He’s one of only a dozen men to have walked on the lunar surface. The Apollo 14 mission launched from Kennedy Space Center in 1971.

Mitchell was born in Texas, but grew up in New Mexico, near Roswell. Mitchell was a Navy test Pilot and joined NASA as an astronaut in 1966.

After Apollo, Mitchell became outspoken on research in consciousness and the paranormal and founded the Institute of Noetic Sciences.

Mitchell died Thursday night – one day short of the 45th anniversary of his moonwalk.

Astronaut Edgar Mitchell was 85 years old.

Tags
Central Florida NewsNASASpacemoonedgar mitchell
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details