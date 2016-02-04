Thousands Of Social Security Numbers Leaked In UCF Data Breach

The University of Central Florida says the social security numbers of 63,000 current and former students and faculty members were leaked in a computer network breach.

UCF says it discovered the unauthorized access to its computer network in January.

The university says it reported the breach to law enforcement and has launched an internal investigation.

Officials say to date no credit card information, medical or financial records or grades were leaked.

In a statement UCF president John Hitt called for a “thorough review of our online systems, policies and training to determine what improvements we can make in light of this recent incident.”

UCF is sending letters to notify people affected by the breach. It’s also offering them a year of free credit monitoring and identity-protection services.

The university has also created a webpage with information for people affected by the data breach.