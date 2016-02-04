Seminole County's "Junk Man" Arrested For Felony Littering

A 60 year-old Altamonte Springs man was arrested for felony littering. A Seminole County code enforcement unit collected more than 31 tons of trash and debris from Alan Davis’ home in September. This after a special magistrate declared it a health and safety concern.

Davis has been a longtime vocal advocate of private property rights and never shies away from media, or from a cuss word. People may remember him from past news stories as he's been dubbed "junk man" and "trash man." At one point in his saga with local officials he put a heap of stuff on the roof of his house.

Davis said the code enforcement crew took property of his that was not trash.

“For instance, a brand new vacuum cleaner that we had bought two days before from Costco that was the neatest design I ever saw, it’s not only a vacuum cleaner but you pull the top out and it’s a leaf blower, greatest thing I ever saw, brand new in the box but they took that because it was underneath a tarp,” said Davis.

The county also says it hauled off two "junk vehicles."

Davis says this is American and he can have whatever he wants on his private property. He's lived in the same house for 28 years. He got prison time after being convicted of illegal dumping 2003.

Davis also faces two misdemeanor nuisance charges after Wednesday's arrest. He says he's planning to sue the county.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated since it was first published.