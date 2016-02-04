Gov. Scott Holds Rally In FL Capitol For Tax Cut Plan

The venue wasn't exactly a typical tailgating setting. There was some cheering by supporters in the capitol rotunda, but suits and ties were the attire of choice, rather than football t-shirts and shorts.

Prior to the state House Tax & Finance Committee on Wednesday rolling out its nearly one billion dollar tax cut package, Governor Rick Scott tossed a few beanbags in the capitol rotunda, playing a round of corn hole with some prominent lobbyists and state Senate President Andy Gardiner.

The cornhole game, with specially-designed boards featuring Scott's "1st For Jobs" tag, was to highlight Scott's requests for more than one billion dollars in tax cuts and $250 million for business recruitment incentives at the public-private Enterprise Florida.

The governor said both are essential to keep Florida’s economy strong. “If we cut a billion dollars in taxes, we’ll see our revenues go up and we will see more families with work,” said Scott.

The Senate has included the business recruitment incentive funding in its initial budget.

The House is pursuing the tax cuts, which includes most of the make-up of Scott's request, but doesn't include one of his biggest asks, the permanent elimination of the corporate income tax on manufacturers and retailers. The House proposal also leaves out other permanent cuts.