Gardiner: Gun Bills Potentially "Stuck In Committee"

Two bills that would expand gun owners’ rights have passed the Florida House- but that could be as far as they’ll go.

One of the bills would allow people with concealed weapons permits to openly carry their firearms. The other would allow licensed gun owners to carry their weapons on college campuses.

Senate President Andy Gardiner said he has concerns about the campus carry bill.

“If that were to go forward, I would be one to say well we need to leave the Universities to decide," said Gardiner.

"In some cases it may be appropriate. Not every university and college is the same. Some are very rural and may not have a problem, but you should empower the universities and colleges to make that decision," said Gardiner.

He said the chair of the senate judiciary committee, Miguel Diaz de la Portilla, is not likely to even bring the campus carry bill before the committee, and the open carry bill could also fail to make it through the Senate.

“The open carry bill, I think, is also in trouble because that same chairman has indicated he’s inclined not to hear that bill as well," said Gardiner.

"The house has sent those two issues to the Senate, but those are in committee and potentially stuck in committee,” he said.