Florida Bill Would Expunge Juvenile Records Earlier

A bill that unanimously passed the Florida Senate would expunge some juvenile criminal records at an earlier age. The Senate bill would clear juvenile records at 21 years old instead of 24 for non-serious offenders.

Roy Miller is president of the child advocacy group, The Children’s Campaign. He said this will eliminate the need for acknowledging a juvenile record on applications for jobs, college, and housing.

“This bill was started because of young adults writing to us or contacting us saying ‘Will you please help us? We did something dumb in our past and it’s haunting me all through my young adult years and I can’t get ahead,'” said Miller.

This is just one of the bills children's advocates will discuss at a public town hall meeting Thursday evening at Park Lake Presbyterian Church in Orlando.

Other topics that will be covered include bullying, sex trafficking, child abuse, and foster care.