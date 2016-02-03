Public Health Emergency Declared In Counties Affected By Zika
A public health emergency has been declared in four Florida counties with cases of the Zika virus. There are currently nine travel-related cases of Zika in Miami Dade, Hillsborough, Lee and Santa Rosa Counties.
Governor Rick Scott signed an executive order today directing State Surgeon General John Armstrong to declare a public health emergency in those counties.
The order also allows Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam to issue a mosquito declaration in the four counties.
Zika has been linked to a severe birth defect.