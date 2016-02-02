Zika Confirmed In 6 New Florida Cases

Six new cases of travel-related Zika were confirmed this week in Florida.

That’s according to the Florida Department of Health, which reported the cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the number of Florida cases to nine total, none of them in pregnant women. All are believed to be contracted by someone traveling outside of Florida.

The cases confirmed are now in:





Miami-Dade County has four cases

Hillsborough County has two cases

Lee County has two cases

Santa Rosa County has one case

The World Health Organization this week called the Zika virus a public health emergency. The virus has been linked to severe birth defects in children, with Brazil the epicenter of the outbreak. Check here for a map of countries with an outbreak.

“Florida has many years of success in containing other mosquito-borne diseases and emerging health threats,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary of Health Dr. John Armstrong. “Through these experiences, the department remains ready to protect residents and visitors from the Zika virus.”