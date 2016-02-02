Volusia County School District And Union At A Deadlock

For the second year in a row, the Volusia County School District has declared an impasse over contract negotiations with the teachers’ union.

The union said it started out asking for a five percent raise this school year and has dropped its requested amount to three percent.

The district is proposing no retroactive raises for this year. Instead, it proposed a raise of more than three percent next year for teachers and support staff.

Teacher health insurance costs are expected to rise.

The union is now asking for a special magistrate to take over the process.