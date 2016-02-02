© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volusia County School District And Union At A Deadlock

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 2, 2016 at 12:13 PM EST
Volusia County Schools will partner with Florida Hospital
Volusia County Schools logo

For the second year in a row, the Volusia County School District has declared an impasse over contract negotiations with the teachers’ union.

The union said it started out asking for a five percent raise this school year and has dropped its requested amount to three percent.

The district is proposing no retroactive raises for this year. Instead, it proposed a raise of more than three percent next year for teachers and support staff.

Teacher health insurance costs are expected to rise.

The union is now asking for a special magistrate to take over the process.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details