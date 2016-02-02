Seminole County School District And Unions At Odds Over Teacher Pay

Supporters plan to show up to Tuesday evening’s Seminole County School Board meeting decked out in red to show support for teachers. Contract negotiations between the district and employee unions are at an impasse.

Pay is the main sticking point in the negotiations. The district is proposing an average salary increase of 2.25 percent. That's not enough according to Rich Frankhouser, Acting Executive Director for union umbrella group Seminole UniServ. He said teachers who have worked at the district for decades with advanced degrees, and who are helping schools earn A plus ratings, deserve more.

“As many as one teacher in three works a second job, maybe even a third job to help with their family needs,” said Frankhouser.

The average salary for a Seminole County teacher is more than $47,500. The negotiations are for the current school year and salary increases will be retroactive. The district said bargaining will continue.

If no agreement is reached, an independent arbitrator may come in.