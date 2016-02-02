SeaWorld To Phase Out Only Commerson's Dolphins In U.S. Captivity

SeaWorld says it won't replace its aging population of Commerson's dolphins.

Their black and white markings resemble mini killer whales, and SeaWorld says these dolphins are the only ones remaining in captivity in the U.S.

The four Commerson's dolphins are on display at SeaWorld's Aquatica theme park in Orlando.

Guests can see them from above-water and underwater viewing areas, while floating along a lazy river or while gliding along a water slide that goes through their habitat.

SeaWorld said the Commerson's dolphins are between the ages of 15 and 33. The animals' typical lifespan is 15 to 18 years old.

The company said it won't replace them because they're rare in captivity, and SeaWorld no longer takes animals from the wild.

Commerson's dolphins have been a part of SeaWorld since 1983. Three moved to Orlando from San Diego last month, but a week after arriving, a 33-year-old dolphin named Betsy died.