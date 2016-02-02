© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SeaWorld To Phase Out Only Commerson's Dolphins In U.S. Captivity

By Amy Green
Published February 2, 2016 at 11:43 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

SeaWorld says it won't replace its aging population of Commerson's dolphins.

Their black and white markings resemble mini killer whales, and SeaWorld says these dolphins are the only ones remaining in captivity in the U.S.

The four Commerson's dolphins are on display at SeaWorld's Aquatica theme park in Orlando.

Guests can see them from above-water and underwater viewing areas, while floating along a lazy river or while gliding along a water slide that goes through their habitat.

SeaWorld said the Commerson's dolphins are between the ages of 15 and 33. The animals' typical lifespan is 15 to 18 years old.

The company said it won't replace them because they're rare in captivity, and SeaWorld no longer takes animals from the wild.

Commerson's dolphins have been a part of SeaWorld since 1983. Three moved to Orlando from San Diego last month, but a week after arriving, a 33-year-old dolphin named Betsy died.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsseaworldEnvironmentcommerson's dolphins
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details