Intersection: Iowa Caucus & Florida Ballot Initatives

Iowa has spoken.

Voters in Iowa, the first state to weigh in, caucused last night and now the presidential primary candidates are setting their sights on New Hampshire.

Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel talk about Florida’s Republican presidential candidates former Governor Jeb Bush and Senator Marco Rubio. With Iowa in the rear view mirror, what’s next for Jeb and his one-time protege?

And, the deadline to collect enough signatures to get a constitutional amendment on the Florida ballot for 2016 just passed.

We’ll dig into two big issues facing Floridians in November: medical marijuana and solar power.

Ben Pollara from United For Care talks about what's next for supporters of medical marijuana. And Calvina Fay from the Drug Free America Foundation explains why she doesn’t think voters will pass the amendment. Then, floridapolitics.com reporter Mitch Perry breaks down the competing solar initiatives.