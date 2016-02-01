Orion Capsule Arrives At Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s Orion capsule made it to Kennedy Space Center.

Orion arrived from New Orleans aboard the Super Guppy, a wide-body aircraft used for hauling big payloads.

NASA technicians will assemble the spacecraft at the Operations and Checkout Building. While there, Orion will get systems like avionics, guidance control, and a heat shield.

It’s preparation for EM-1, an unmanned mission to the moon. The capsule will orbit the moon to test out its various systems. That mission launches at the end of 2018.

The mission is one step closer to NASA’s ultimate goal – sending humans to Mars. NASA will apply lessons learned from this mission to a manned moon mission, currently scheduled in the early 2020s.