Orion Capsule Arrives At Kennedy Space Center

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 1, 2016 at 10:58 AM EST
NASA's Super Guppy arrives at Kennedy Space Center Monday. Photo: NASA
NASA’s Orion capsule made it to Kennedy Space Center.

Orion arrived from New Orleans aboard the Super Guppy, a wide-body aircraft used for hauling big payloads.

NASA technicians will assemble the spacecraft at the Operations and Checkout Building. While there, Orion will get systems like avionics, guidance control, and a heat shield.

It’s preparation for EM-1, an unmanned mission to the moon. The capsule will orbit the moon to test out its various systems. That mission launches at the end of 2018.

The mission is one step closer to NASA’s ultimate goal – sending humans to Mars. NASA will apply lessons learned from this mission to a manned moon mission, currently scheduled in the early 2020s.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
