Two Otter Pups Die At Florida Wildlife Hospital

Two of three otter pups Florida Wildlife Hospital rescued earlier this month have died. The hospital said the young male pups succumbed to respiratory infections.

Their sister is still alive but struggling.

In a press release the organization said, "The otters were going home with a staff member every night. We were feeding them five or six times a day, sometimes for 45 minutes at a time. We tried as hard as we could but we can’t always be a substitute for mom.”

The hospital said the money it collected from the community for the orphaned otters will be used to care for the remaining female and to upgrade an outdoor enclosure for future otters.