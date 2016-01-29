Spotlight: Food Trucks To Hold Culinary Cook-Off In Titusville

On Saturday more than forty food trucks will compete in a culinary cook-off in downtown Titusville. This is the second annual Hula-Licious event.

"They're not your typical just regular hot dog or hamburger vendors, they're beyond that, they're kind of gourmet, although the prices are not gourmet. And so it's affordable for people and families," said Cathy Musselman, executive director of the non-profit Greater Titusville Renaissance.

Judges will be doing blind taste tests to determine the best entree, best dessert, and most creative dish to come out of the food trucks.

Greater Titusville Renaissance holds 'Food Truck Mondays' on the third Monday of each month in the downtown historic area. The group said this is an option on a day of the week when a lot of local restaurants are closed.

Listen to the whole interview in the player topping this post.