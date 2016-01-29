© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Family Plans To Sue Disney After Snake Bites Boy, Great-Grandmother Dies

By Amy Green
Published January 29, 2016 at 7:57 AM EST
gates-of-disney

An Alabama family is planning to sue Walt Disney World after they say a snake fell on an 8-year-old boy and bit him, leading to a fatal heart attack in his great-grandmother.

The family says the snake bite at Disney's Animal Kingdom triggered a panic attack in the elderly woman.

Attorney Matt Morgan says the woman was in a wheelchair when the snake bite occurred in 2014 but otherwise was in good health.

He says the non-venomous green and brown snake dropped from a tree.

"When this occurred the grandmother who was traveling with the boy in the park screamed out to her daughter, 'Your son's being bit by a snake,' and started to have what would be a panic attack."

Morgan later clarified the woman was the boy's great-grandmother. He says she suffered breathing problems and died two days later of a heart attack at a hospital.

Disney says the allegations mischaracterize what happened.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green
