© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ultralight-Guided Whooping Crane Migrations To End

By Amy Green
Published January 26, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Audubon
Photo courtesy Audubon

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says this fall's ultralight-guided migration of young whooping cranes from Wisconsin to Florida will be the last.

The agency says it will discontinue its support of the practice.

For 15 years the endangered animals have migrated from Wisconsin to Florida for the winter with the help of an ultralight aircraft. The idea is to teach them how to migrate.

But the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the whooping cranes haven't been successful in producing chicks and raising them in the wild.

The nonprofit organization Operation Migration leads the flights.

It says the ultralight escorts have helped the animals survive and opposes ending the program.

The effort has cost more than $20 million.

Tags
Environmentu.s. fish and wildlife servicewhooping cranes
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details