Intersection: Solar Energy In Central Florida

When you talk about renewable energy in Florida, chances are the first thing that comes up is solar power. After all this is the sunshine state. And while solar isn’t the only renewable energy on tap, solar panels are popping up on rooftops across Central Florida.

Today on Intersection, we talk to a homeowner who helped found a co-operative to bring down the cost of solar panel installation in Orlando. Michael Cohen says since the co-op was founded- they’ve been inundated with calls from homeowners and businesses from across the state asking how they can do the same.

Then, Jim Fenton, who heads the Florida Solar Energy Center, explains how the sunshine state could harness the power of the sun to become energy independent. And he says the reason he started driving an electric car wasn’t to save the planet, but the acceleration.

And, while solar power can pay for itself in the long run, putting it on your roof isn’t cheap. Ken LaRoe from First Green Bank talks about what his bank is doing to encourage sustainability.