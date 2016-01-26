© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Fishkind Conversations: Behind The Curtain On December's FL Job Numbers

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 26, 2016 at 3:09 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Florida’s December jobs report is out, and the numbers paint a fairly rosy picture – nearly 21,900 jobs were added across the state and the unemployment rate dipped to five percent.

But economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the numbers are a little off, largely due to a record-keeping quirk in the benchmarking process. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Creston that the jobs outlook for the coming months may be a bit better than it appears.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
