Fishkind Conversations: Behind The Curtain On December's FL Job Numbers

Florida’s December jobs report is out, and the numbers paint a fairly rosy picture – nearly 21,900 jobs were added across the state and the unemployment rate dipped to five percent.

But economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the numbers are a little off, largely due to a record-keeping quirk in the benchmarking process. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Creston that the jobs outlook for the coming months may be a bit better than it appears.