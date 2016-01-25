© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia County Teachers Participating In "Walk-Ins" All Week

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 25, 2016 at 1:18 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Volusia Teachers Organization.
At Volusia County schools Monday morning parents “walked-in” with teachers to protest school conditions. The teachers’ union says the school board needs to focus on cleaner schools, competitive pay, fewer tests and more resources.

Volusia County School Board Member Linda Cuthbert said the district needs more funding and flexibility from the state.

“There are a lot of unfunded mandates like class size that passed over ten years ago, that’s unfunded, we have to foot the bill for that,” said Cuthbert.

Teachers plan to do “walk-ins” at Volusia County campuses every morning this week.

Cuthbert said teachers have every right to display their displeasure.

