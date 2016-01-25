© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Erratic Winter Weather Points To Changing Climate, Scientists Say

By Amy Green
Published January 25, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy NASA
Photo courtesy NASA

NASA scientists say this winter's erratic weather is part of a global warming trend dating back more than a decade.

Their findings are based on a fleet of satellites and airborne sensors that for the first time are giving scientists a global view of our changing climate.

The weekend's blizzard that gripped the mid-Atlantic region followed a balmy December along the east coast that in central Florida was the hottest ever recorded.

Compton Tucker of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center says 15 of the warmest years on record have been since 2000, and that's unusual.

"One of the things you expect in a warming climate is a greater difference in temperature extremes, with far more warmer periods than you have colder periods. And that is what we have observed."

NASA and NOAA released separate reports concluding 2015 was the warmest year since record-keeping began in 1880.

Tucker says more missions are planned to launch new climate-observing instruments into space.

Tags
Central Florida NewsClimate changeNASAEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details