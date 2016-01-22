Meet The Man Hired To Boost Business For The Orlando Ballet

After a financial rough patch and six changes in leadership in six years, the Orlando Ballet is bringing in someone widely considered an arts management maestro. Michael Kaiser has just started consulting with the Orlando Ballet in an effort to re-energize the 42-year-old organization.

Kaiser has helped several art institutions turn their financial positions around, for the better.

"What I find is there are a lot of organizations that face challenges that really have an awful lot of very important assets, they're just not communicating them well to their communities," said Kaiser.

