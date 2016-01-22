Intersection: Friday News Round Table

The Daytona International Speedway has locked in the last seat in its renovation, ushering in a new era for the iconic motor racing venue. What does that mean for the speedway and Daytona Beach?

Meanwhile, a homeless encampment in Daytona Beach with nearly 100 residents gets a couple of toilets. The Salvation Army is working on an emergency shelter for those at the camp but the city and the county are each looking for a permanent solution: a place where these homeless folks can find shelter and services.

Meanwhile as cold weather blankets Central Florida, the city of Orlando starts a homeless count and in Seminole County there’s a group that wants panhandlers to get a permit for the privilege of standing on street corners and begging for money.

And as the Florida legislative session rolls on we’ll talk about one bill that’s making waves, one that’s flying under the radar and another that’s getting holstered.

Critics of a water bill signed by Governor Rick Scott include former governor Bob Graham. And media organizations are sounding the alarm about a bill that could change public access to records, and a bill to allow firearms permit holders to bring their weapons on college campuses looks to have hit a road block.

It's the Friday news round table with panelists Frank Torres, editor of the Orlando Political Observer, Maria Padilla, editor of the Orlando Latino website and Pat Rice, editor of the Daytona Beach News Journal.