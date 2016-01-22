© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Wildlife Hospital Caring For Three Orphaned Otter Pups

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 22, 2016 at 5:14 AM EST
Photo courtesy of Florida Wildlife Hospital.
The Florida Wildlife Hospital is asking the public for donations to help it raise three young otter pups. A spokeswoman said the three siblings, two boys and a girl, are only five to six weeks old and their survival isn’t guaranteed.

The wildlife hospital said it will cost up to $2,400 each to raise them until they can be released.

A resident in Titusville was redoing their driveway when they saw an adult otter run out from a den they didn’t know was there. The mother never returned leaving the three orphans.

Normally the wildlife hospital starts getting otter babies starting in February.

